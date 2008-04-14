Catchysoft Typing Tutor is a free touch typing tutor. This software will help you master touch typing in the shortest time. If you already have any typing skills you can improve your speed and accuracy of typing. Catchysoft Typing Test and Tutor can also test your typing skills and detect your average typing speed. Version 1.6 includes unspecified updates.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.77 MB
|Version
|1.6
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows NT Windows 95 Windows Windows Me Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista