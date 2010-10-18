Make graph into Google Earth to illustrate your presentations, and papers. GE-Graph was developed to generate graphs from kml files saved by GE. The file generated by GE-Graph can be exported to Google Earth. Make Bars graph Make graph with geometrical shapes (circles, squares, and triangles). Set the shape size according to each placemark value. Also set the shape color according to a placemark value.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|2.24 MB
|Version
|2.2.21
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows Windows 2000 Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Google Earth