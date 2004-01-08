ComputerTest

By Cube Apps |

Download
Download
ComputerTest is an advanced computer-based testing software system for schools. It has the ability to administer and grade multi-choice, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, and essay questions. ComputerTest also includes graphing and reporting software for data analysis. Be sure to visit the Installation Guide after downloading to learn how to setup the server component: http://www.cubeapps.com/install.html
PriceUSD35
LicenseFree to try
File Size69.77 MB
Version2.0
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows NT/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All