ComputerTest is an advanced computer-based testing software system for schools. It has the ability to administer and grade multi-choice, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, and essay questions. ComputerTest also includes graphing and reporting software for data analysis. Be sure to visit the Installation Guide after downloading to learn how to setup the server component: http://www.cubeapps.com/install.html
|Price
|USD35
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|69.77 MB
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows Windows NT
|System Requirements
|Windows NT/2000/XP