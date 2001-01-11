Flashcard Wizard is a powerful flashcard study environment. Besides the ability to practice flashcards with 2 or 3 fields of information, these fields may include pictures and non-roman text for language study. Flashcard Wizard's most unique and useful functions, however, come from its "Interval Study" features. Interval study helps you in review of your material by choosing only those words for review which are likely to be soon forgotten. Flaschard Wizard's features don't end with Interval Study. For advanced users, there are over 100 preferences to customize your study environment's look and feel. Flexible printing functions and user registration, statistics, and management functions are also included.