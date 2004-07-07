This software lets you enter, edit, and print your W-2 and 1099MISC forms using your PC. It will print using a Windows compatible printer and government approved forms. No more white-out or one-finger typing to control accuracy. Just enter and edit W-2 and 1099MISC information on your screen, then print your forms once your proofreading is finished.
|Price
|USD19.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|6.63 MB
|Version
|7.0
|Operating System
|Windows Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95 Windows NT Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP