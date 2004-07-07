Tax Forms Assistant

By eBiz Software |

Download
Download
This software lets you enter, edit, and print your W-2 and 1099MISC forms using your PC. It will print using a Windows compatible printer and government approved forms. No more white-out or one-finger typing to control accuracy. Just enter and edit W-2 and 1099MISC information on your screen, then print your forms once your proofreading is finished.
PriceUSD19.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size6.63 MB
Version7.0
Operating System Windows Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95 Windows NT Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All