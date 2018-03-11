Multi App Uninstaller : With mobile's default uninstalling method, you can uninstall only one app at a time. With Multi App Uninstaller you can uninstall more then one app with a single click. With this feature get a list of all installed apps in your mobile, select the apps you want to uninstall and click uninstall button to uninstall them together.The app also has other very usefull features :- Unused apps : with this option, you get list of apps which are installed on your mobile but you have not used them for more then 30 days. With this list, you can find apps that may not be useful to you and you can easily uninstall those useless apps from your mobile and save more memory space.- App Updates : This feature will provide your list of apps which have higher version available for update on playstore. With this app you can keep your apps up to date with latest available app version.- App Usage : Understand your app usage pattern and get vital statistics. This feature will provide you list of all apps with percentage of usage so you can know which apps you use the most and which you use the least.- Virus Scan : This feature will scan all installed apps to find any virus or app using risk. You can uninstall risky apps.