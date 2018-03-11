Make your device become LED Scroller or an Electronic Screen. This is PRO version allow improvements and options is constantly being updated, allowing you to customize as you like. Creative freedom to create LED Scroller screen with your text and photo.Make an LED Scroller screen that runs prominently between event or as a banner promoting shows. Bring the party, concert and another fun place with this LED Screen design by you.All you need is a device.Scroll Text on LED ScrollerAdd multiple text and options for size, typeface, color, font. Special application allows you to set up individually on each wordMake Screen LED with imageAdd an image from your phone to transform it into an LED imageSave and Share your LED Scroller DesignAfter you have finished designing the LED screen, you can save and use whenever you need.You can share LED Screen with your team or other people quickly and easily.Continuous updatingIf you have any feedback, you can leave review or email us. We will continue to receive and update this app for you.If you have any questions you can send Mail to us!free.style.of.you@gmail.com