PS Lock Screen is a convenient tool for lock screen messages and notifications which perfectly matches with Parallel Space.You can simply click on the notification and quick access to Parallel Space or recently used cloned apps. And it shows messages and notifications from cloned apps separately from original ones.Key Features:- Perfectly matches with Parallel Space- Instant messages & notifications- Customized background for lock screenContact usAny problem or suggestion please send us email at: pslockscreen@hotmail.com