P Launcher - Pie Launcher is a cool circle launcher, with latest Android launcher features and many value-added features and tools. Make your phone look modern and use more efficiently.P Launcher features:- With latest Android launcher features, available for ALL Android 4.4+ devices- A-Z classified launcher app drawer, easy to find apps- Unified circle app icons- Support 5000+ launcher themes and almost all third party icon packs- Many online beautiful wallpapers- Gestures support: swipe up/down, double tap, two fingers gestures, etc.- Hide App support- Useful tools on side screen: torch, cleaner, battery saver, storage manager and favorite apps- Unread counter for SMS, missed call and other apps, just get notified from icons on launcher screens- Support edit app icon and app name individually- Launcher grid size option- Launcher app icon size, icon label, color option- 10+ launcher search bar style option- Dock background customization- Drawer background color option- Lock desktop- Hide status barNotice:- Android is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.- This is not official planned Android 9.0 LauncherIf you think P Launcher - Pie Launcher is useful and have bring value to you , please rate us to encourage us, and recommend P Launcher to your friends, thanks a lot
