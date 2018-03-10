Do you love the iphone X? Do you love iOS 11? Want to change the new style?Let the iPhone X iLauncher turn your phone into an iPhone X :)iPhone X iLauncher ios 11 is an excellent app for you to experience the ios like screen and iphone UI on your Android devices. Launcher for New iPhone ios 11 skin will make your Android phone look like a real iphoneX.Features:- Smart Search: Smart Swipe down search screen- Beautiful Wallpaper to decorate your screen, style iPhone- Support Lock screen display with Passcode, Pattern Lock- iOS Search: Last used app, searches including apps...- Consume less memory and battery, simple and clean design- Control Center iOS 11- Smart Toggle for Wifi style, Silent mode, Airplane Mode, Data Connection, Bluetooth, Touch Vibration. With Control Center app, you can customize more style, such as size, color, position, vibration.- Fast, convenient, time-saving, one touch tasksAll iPhone X iLauncher features are free forever. Occasionally you'll see an ad, or you can choose to make a once only in-app purchase to remove ads forever.Simple. Lightly. Fast. iLauncher