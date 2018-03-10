Want to feel like you go the last iPhone X or replace a broken home button?This app adds an iPhone X lookalike home button at the bottom of your screen.This new home button is very simple. Just swipe up, left or right to launch a selected action.The available actions are:_Home_Recent apps_Back_Pull down notification panel_Pull down quick settings_Start a selected app_Take a screenshot_Lock the screen_Start the power menu_Open Google Assistant_Open last app/!\ If your device has a navigation bar (Home, Back and Recent apps buttons) on the screen, the button will be above the navigation bar! /!\Permission :_Read Phone State => Needed (and only used) to load applications list because of some manufacturers limitations._Write Internal Storage => Save screenshots in the device.This app uses Accessibility services.



Accessibility services are used to start several actions (start multi-task, pull down notification panel, pull down quick settings, open power menu, simulate back). These actions can help people that need to use their phone with only one hand to start actions that are not easy to do with only one hand (for example pull down notifications). Accessibility services are only used to these actions.