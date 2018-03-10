Video Thumbnail Downloader For YouTube

PLEASE NOT:*** THIS APP HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUTUBE CREATOR STUDIO ****** THIS APP DOES NOT MAKE THUMBNAILS, IT DOWNLOADS THEM ***"Video Thumbnail Downloader For Youtube" is a user friendly & easy to use app that helps you to download/save thumbnails of your favorite YouTube videos.How to use:1) Search for the video in the built-in search feature.2) Click View Thumbnail.3) Click "Download Thumbnail" & Voila You're done.Contact Us:If you encounter any problem or if you have any suggestions/opinions to make our app better. Please feel free to contact us.Rete Our App:If you like our app please take a moment to rate it.Credits:Thumbnails in screenshots:- Bad Cat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_lOY5dkWfo
LicenseFree
Version1.6
Operating System Android

