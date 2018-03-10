How our gallery are filled with duplicate or similar photos?- Each time we click photos, we click multiple times to get one perfect click.- Whatsapp images are filled with same or similar photos sent by friends multiple times.- Apps and system creates duplicate photos.There may be more reasons of duplication photos in our mobile. All these photos occupy lot of space of our phone.This app will help you to scan duplicate or similar photos from which you can choose to keep some and delete the rest. You could save 20 to 30% of memory space in your mobile.It's really quick and fast to scan and delete the extra photos. Rather them deleting photos from gallery manually, let this app do it for your instantly.A very useful app for all mobile users. Must have application for you. Get it for free.