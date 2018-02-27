Cat Calling is a prank that make it look like a Cat is calling. Get called by a Cat and confuse and amaze your friends. This is a simple to use app that comes with detailed instructions that teach you how to use the Cat Calling app in an effective way.The Cat Call app has 5 different calling modes:+Cat Incoming Phone Call 1+Cat Incoming Phone Call 2+Cat Incoming Phone Call 3+Cat Incoming Whatsapp Call+Cat Incoming Facebook CallPlay the ultimate prank on your friends or family. This is an app for entertainment purposed. The Cat calling app can be used completely offline as well. (Internet connection not needed)Thanks for download the Cat calling app and get ready to trick your friends with this call app prank