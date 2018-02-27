Capture Screenshot gives you the easiest way to capture your screen into images, it is the best snapshot tool.You do not need a hard key to capture the screen shot.Feature of Capture ScreenshotSupports screen capture simple, fastSet the path to save the screenshotEdit images after capturing screenshotSharing the screenshot after it's taken.High-quality screenshot, saved without any lossSmall size, less than 5MBInputing custom text on the screenshot.We are always working to provide our users with different ways for screenshot captures with one button. Let us make it easier than ever to capture the screen by sending your feedback to us via email.