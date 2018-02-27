Auto Call recorder is a free call recorder application.Call Recorder offers unique set of features which will allow you to record any call automatically. It is one of the best call recorders in the Play Store.You can automatic call recording and save any phone call you want.You can record on SD card (external card) to get extra memory if your internal memory is low.There are 5 default settings for automatic recording:Record everything (default) - This setting records all calls except for contacts pre-selected to be ignored.Ignore everything - This setting records no calls except for contacts pre-selected to be recorded.Ignore contacts - This setting records all calls with people who are not contacts, except for contacts pre-selected to be recorded.Record incoming callsRecord outgoing callsFunctions:- Record your calls automatically while calling.- Organize your call records. You can view all your calls with options such as list by time, group by names or group by dates.- You can play back, or save your call to mp3 files on your SD card.- Automatic call recorder- Save your record and upload record to Google Driver- Auto delete unsaved records after 1 week, 2 week- Record outgoing call - record incoming calls- Record all telephone conversations.- Play audio recorded conversations.- Delete recorded conversations.- Blocking of the calls listed to the automatic removal.- you can set automatically delete your records after 1 day, 2 days, 1 week, 2 week, etc...- Send calls to listed to email.- Show confirmation dialog for saving the recorded call. Ask immediately after the call and set up in the options.- Favorite- Search- White list- Black list- And much more ...- Set source (Mic, voice call, a video camera)Auto call recorder is a the best free call recorder application with these featuresFeatures:- Enable/Disable call recording- Records all your phone calls- Record incoming call- Record Outgoing call- Favorite- Search- Play recorded audio- Delete recorded items- Excluded numbers- Ability start delayed recording- Different recording modes by number, contact, non-contact or just selected contacts- Set password to protect privacy- Lots of recording formats- Set source (Mic, Voice call, camcorder)- Marking recordings as important- Multi select, delete, send- Share recorded items- White list- Blacklist- Displaying contact name and photo- Lock recorded items to prevent from auto-cleaning- And many more...Share files:- Dropbox- Google Driver- SMS- Skype, FaceBooks...Some phones do not support call recording properly. This is due to capabilities of different chipset/CPU or Android version each brand/model have.Legal:We are not lawyers.Recording calls without letting your caller know may not be legal in some countries, or states.