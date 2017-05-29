Meteor is the first speed test app for all earthlings -- not just network engineers. Meteor will not only test your speed, but also tell you what experience you can expect while using popular apps given their connection requirements. Say goodbye to gibberish -- Meteor gives an easy to use score in addition to numerical results. Main features: Speed test methodology that tells you the speeds you can expect, not peak speeds that happen rarely. Scores for 6 apps at a time from a selection of 16 popular apps. Detail pages for each app with scores for more specific app activities. History of your test locations with the best connection. Free and ad-free (just like space). Is AWESOME (just like you) Apps included are: Chrome, Dropbox, Amazon, Facebook, Flipboard, Gmail, Google Maps, Instagram, Skype, Spotify Music, Street View, Twitter, Uber, Waze, WhatsApp, YouTube. If we are missing one of your favourite apps, or if you have some feedback about the scoring system, let us know at meteor@opensignal.com. We are refining Meteor and continue to improve our performance measurements for each app. You also have a chance to meet Cosmo Monster, who is always available to help you discover the app and show you the ins and outs of each feature. Meteor is part of the OpenSignal family of apps and you have the option to contribute to the world's largest crowdsourcing project of signal and speed data. Built into the app is a data contribution engine that can anonymously measure and send to OpenSignal your signal connection level, speed test data, and the Wifi connections you've seen. By contributing your experience, you are helping to improve mobile networks worldwide. Slow apps? Can't stream video or download files? Can't upload pictures to WhatsApp? Want to see if your mobile or wi-fi speed is fast enough for the things you want to do. find out with Meteor. Advanced Notes. The overall rating of internet speed depends on the apps you have chosen as your favorites. Meteor runs its tests on whatever network connection you're using - mobile (aka cellular / cell) or wi-fi (aka ADSL or broadband). If run on wi-fi the name of the wi-fi router (SSID) is saved in the history, otherwise the test name saved is "Mobile". You can change the name of your past speed tests for easier reference (this will change how they appear in the History tab and on the Dashboard maps) - do this in the History tab, results list view. You can see the locations of of the slowest and fastest speed tests you have run on the mini speed maps, as well as an overall view of performance in different areas, on the Dashboard. You can see whether it is upload, download or latency limiting speed on each app. Note that latency (sometimes called ping) is usually much lower (faster) on wi-fi and 4G (LTE) than 3G and 2G networksIf you've read to here, you should join Meteor's beta-testing program. To join, please email meteor-beta@opensignal.com - we look forward to hearing from you.