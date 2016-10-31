Mobile Antivirus & Security for every Android device provides the incredible protection from harmful virus, spam letter, malware, spyware and keep all your data safe and secured. Moreover, we provide you 3 in 1 applications. Go. Go. Go. Download for Free Now. MAIN FEATURES: Scan apps, settings, files & media in real time. Lock / wipe your device to protect your privacy. Kill tasks that slow down your device. Browse the web safely & securely. Monitor battery, storage, and data package usage. Proactive Anti-Theft which notifies you of suspicious activity. Scheduled scanning of apps, settings, files. Safe browsing and phishing protection. Device Monitoring of critical settings. Application Audit of installed apps to tell you what they have access to. SMS/MMS/Call blocking. On-charger scans to preserve battery lifeGo. Explore. We have more free and amazing features for you to get. Protect your smartphone or tablet with Mobile Antivirus & Security. PRIVACYTo protect your Android device and valuable information, we will ask you to allow us some permissions. We will NEVER use these permissions for data collection or marketing purposes. We also give more detail in our policy below. CUSTOMER SUPPORTContact us at ngocngoc. tp67@gmail.com if you have any question or need help.