Word Extractor is a universal free hacking tool. It converts binary files (like Windows EXE applications, DLLs, encrypted files) to text files, allowing you to look inside. It can used for finding cheats in games, finding hidden text in any files (exe applications, binary, DLL), finding hidden passwords in any files (exe applications, binary, DLL), recovering corrupted documents (like Microsoft Word, RTF), convert binary files to text files and checking suspicious files (software) against viruses and malware.