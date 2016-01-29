Mobile App to book and manage 2020 Car Service reservations. It doesn't matter if your reservations were booked over the phone, on-line or via your mobile device, 2020 Car Service app allows you to manage all your ground transportation needs right from your phone or tablet. Key features include: Easy reservations for now or future travel GPS based, recent addresses used or Airport reservations Book for yourself or others Easy edit or cancellation of reservations Instant status updates Driver location and ETA Corporate and personal payment management And much more...