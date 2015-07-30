Rider app is a part of Blinkbee's online food ordering system where the notification of food orders is either accepted or rejected based on the availability. Customers location can be tracked. Assigning of the delivery boy to customer, accordingly is done by the manager of the app. Once the food order is delivered, the status 'delivered' can be updated and this will be notified for confirmation.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|7.15 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g