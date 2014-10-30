Check out all of Spain's Motorways and City's Cameras from this Fresh and Creative App.^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^Your one stop traffic Camera viewer now comes with a Fantastic New Interface (as requested by users), Journey mode, interactive Favourites section.You choose the motorway / road, then camera and the app will display the camera image.Long press on the cam and it will go full screen landscape, tap again to close.Once you have found the camera you want, you can add it to the favourite Cameras below (simply long press on the favourite cam you want) to enable quick access in the future, or remove the favourite camera (swipe) if you need to.Another great feature is the ability to have the favourite cams "auto refresh" at your chosen interval, and also the option to have the last cam viewed, automatically displayed the next time the application is started.The "Journey" function will enable you to add any cameras to a list and the system will then show each camera in turn at a specified interval, allowing a quick check of your proposed route. The journey is remembered allowing you quick access to check frequently made journeys. It's easily switched on and off.One great feature is the "Previous" & "Next" Camera buttons, which allows you to easily move to the next or previous cameras in the list, you can also use a swipe left or right motion to move to next/previous camera as well.Features:-------------Direct access to each camera.Direction of cam shown.Easily accessible Favourites allow fast access to up to 4 Cameras.Journey Mode - allows a list of cameras to be created for viewing one after another at a user defined interval.Favourite Cameras always on show - auto update feature available.Previous/Next Camera Buttons and swipe feature (browse through each Traffic Camera quickly).Large number of cams covering Spain's motorways and cities, including Barcelona, Madrid and Sevilla Camera Images auto size to ensure they use the best fit to your screen.We are continuously looking to improve this app, please feel free to contact us with any suggestions/bugs.