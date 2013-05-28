The best app to plan your trip, with this app you can plan the things need to carry while traveling.app is designed with preloaded items arranged into categories. you can also set the remainder.to avoid last minute hurry while traveling, this app helps you plan and pack in advance what are times to carry for a particular journey.if have the app you never miss a item in your journey.Features:Simple user interface and fully functional.Set remainder/Local notificationCreate unlimited Tours/TripsPlan the items in advanceYou can edit the list of items at any timeApp show the badgeSupport all you devices iPhone/iPadLandscape and portrait supportHD supportNo ads All feature update are freeWe are always eager to hear what you think. If you want to send us your comments or suggestions about our products, we really will listen to what you have to say. We want to make sure our products have the kinds of features and functionality that will be useful to you and allow us to give you the best value that we possibly can. Based on your feedback, you can help us decide what are the most important things to work on with the next version. Help us to help you, and you could see your suggestions included in the next release! Mail us at: shailaja.deve@gmail.com