The essence of the "Il Melograno" is that of being a truer, more authentic and genuine side of Umbria.Located on a hilltop, in a particularly favorable position, leaving behind the woods and forests of the Apennines overlooking the most beautiful valley of Umbria bordered by Assisi, Gubbio, Perugia, Spello and Montefalco."The restaurant of Il Melograno is a repository of the best Umbrian cuisine, simple processing, exhilarating in taste and palate satisfaction.Everything is carefully chosen: the ingredients are those produced or purchased directly from local farmers of proven reliability and absolute security. In the kitchen you will not find cooks devoted to experiments or interpretations of dishes and recipes.Will you surprise the experienced older ladies who still roll the dough by hand, who prepare and process the plates according to the teaching received from grandmothers and mothers.Nothing seems to have changed in the pasta, in soups, in the roasts cooked in a wood fire, in the typical "torta al testo" and many other delights."Il Melograno is plunged in the most flourishing nature of Umbria and it enjoys of many possibilities: trips, visits, freedom to look around or experiencing farming, breeding and much more.Moreover the structure is a stone's throw from the most evocative localities such as: Perugia, Assisi, Spello, Gubbio, Todi, Norcia, Trasimeno Lake, Torgiano and many other places, monuments and sites where trips can be organized on demand.Il Melograno is a hour and a half far from Rome and Florence, 20 minutes far from Todi and Spoleto and only 10 minutes from Perugia, Assisi and S. Francesco Airport.How to reach Il Melograno:From the North: A1 Firenze-Roma gate Validichiana direction Perugia. Drive along E45 towards Cesena. Gate Ancona-Valfabbrica. You will find sign posts for Agriturismo Il Melograno. From the South: a1 Firenze-Roma gate Orte direction Terni. Before Terni E45 direction Cesena. Gate Ancona-Valfabbrica. You will find sign posts for Agriturismo Il Melograno.