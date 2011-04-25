Orario Treni is a simple and powerful tool for who use trains as a means of transport in ItalyFeatures: Travel Search: insert trip data (departure, destination and date) and the app will show you all possible alternatives. Touching down a result you will get in the real-time where is the train and its delay Alarm Train: Orario Treni is able to wake up you when the train is arriving to the destination station. This feature can be enabled based on GPS position or train estimated time. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life Strikes: displays real-time national strikes in the transport sector to better organize your trip without bad surprises Real-time train monitoring: look for a train using its identification number and you will get all infos about it Real-time train station monitoring: for each train station Orario Treni shows trains arriving and departing with their delay and platform number Favorites: uses favorites to save most popular searches, so you will repeat them quicklyRailways currently implemented: Trenitalia, Italo, Trenord and Ferrovie Sud EstWe are not related in anyway with Trenitalia, we accept no responsibility for any mistake in the provviden data.