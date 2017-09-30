ROUTES DIRECTIONS is a unique app on the store that uses the unique technology to display the best possible routes to the destination selected. Features: # Displays the available routes between 2 specified points. # Display the distance & time for available routes. # Shows turn by turn driving directions. # If the Route is frequently used then use Bookmark option. # Search Routes between any 2 places. # Bookmark favorite routes. Unique design. Simple interface. Compatibility with iOS 8. Ads free app. Fully Functional and throughly Tested. Single App for all your devices. Developed with Latest Route me SDK. Disclaimer. In order to receive the route finding facility, Wi-Fi or any relevant network service or connectivity is required.