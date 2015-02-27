Cab For Crowd

Application offers taxi ordering from major services in Kharkovâ?¢ User-friendly, intuitive interfaceâ?¢ Select address on the map, from the history and using current locationâ?¢ Chose car omfortabilityâ?¢ Select additional condition, such as smoking / non-smoking, animal transportation, air conditioning, roof rack, etc.â?¢ Automatic discount systemâ?¢ Control your order at all stages, convenient notification systemâ?¢ See the car's locationâ?¢ Rate completed orderâ?¢ View order history, hide your order history by setting a passwordâ?¢ Ability to change the taxi serviceâ?¢ Individual user settingsâ?¢ Languages: Russian, Ukrainian, EnglishRecent changes:Correct work on Android 5.0 devicesContent rating: Low Maturity
