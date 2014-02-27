Flight tracker premium. #1 airport app For every airport (2500+) you get: +Live Arrival and Departure boards +Terminal maps +Food and restaurants +Parking +Ground transportation Oakland International Airport (OAK) is the second largest airport in the Bay Area (which is served by SFO, SJC and OAK). Oakland airport a focus city for Southwest Airlines which accounts for more than 70 percent of all flights. Oakland Airport is also a focus city for Allegiant Airlines. Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is accessible by a shuttle bus to the nearby BART station which makes connections to Oakland and San Francisco and other major cities in the Bay Area. This app provides complete information for Oakland Airport including parking, food and restaurants, terminal maps, Lounges, directions and more. No other app provides as much information on Oakland Airport--useful information you need. See restaurants, shops, transportation to and from the airport and Wifi. Airport lets you know if your flights delayed or cancelled and gives you the tools needed to quickly find an alternate flight and rebook all in one place. Check-in, flight status, baggage, seats, for your flight all at your fingertips.