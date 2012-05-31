A minibus (public light bus) is a popular public transport mode in Hong Kong. Both green and red minibuses in the city are efficient means of transport and act as an important supplement to other public road passenger transport. However, it is not easy for foreigners, mute people and even people who are suffering from a severe sore throat to request to get off from the vehicle on the next stop - since calling out the place you wish to alight is a common practice in Hong Kong to notify the driver to stop the minibus.From now on, you do not need to worry about this anymore. With "Get Off Minibus!", you can call out your request to alight with simply a tap on your smartphone or tablet - this app is loaded with various Cantonese recordings that assist you to request to get off at different locations. Get this app today and enjoy travelling by minibus!Special thanks to HKGolden member and for providing audio files. About DynAPPmicsDynAPPmics is a Hong Kong-based mobile application development group founded in 2012. We aim at offering users apps with innovative ideas and fresh user experience.Tags: Hong Kong, HK, Minibus, Transport, Tourist, Accessibility, MuteRecent changes:Cantonese real voice pronunciation recordings of both male and female voices are available. (Credit to HKGolden member and )Content rating: Everyone