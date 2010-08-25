This timetable shows all services for Brisbane's Airtrain between the Brisbane Domestic and International Airports and the Brisbane CBD and Gold Coast. You can view full timetables or just check the next departing trains to or from the airport to your selected station to make sure you never miss your flight again. The trains in the timetable are limited to Airtrain services only and not the entire QR network. Travelling to or from Brisbane Airport by train not only saves you time and money, but also saves the environment. Each time a person uses the train to travel to or from Brisbane Airport to the CBD they save 0.43Kg of CO2. STATIONS: If you are departing or arriving from one of the stations below, you will NOT need to change trains on your journey. The following list of stations from the Airtrain line are included: - Beenleigh - Bowen Hills - Central - Coomera - Coopers Plains - Eagle Junction - Fortitude Valley - Helensvale - Loganlea - Nerang - Ormeau - Park Road - Robina - Roma St - Southbank - South Brisbane - Varsity Lakes