Hays, KS Residents! You can finally order Lomatos Pizza from your phone! Download the App to order your meal, pay ahead & even receive notifications when your food is nearly ready!- Order: Place an order and pay ahead using your card. (Android Pay coming soon)- Order Confirmed: First notification confirms order being placed.- Order Ready: Second notification lets you know when your order is ready.- Order History & Favorites: We are working to bring favorites and order history in the next version! Stay tuned.Please note: You will receive text messages and an email receipt so please use active and accurate account information when signing up.-in order to see android pay as a payment option, it must be enabled in your settingsFor any technical questions you may contact us by visiting our support URL.Â© Lomatos Pizza. All Rights Reserved
