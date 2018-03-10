This application will share you how to make your sofa a little sweeter. we know sewing projects are sometimes daunting for some of you non-sewers, so we're giving you a way to look like you sewed this baby up by just using glue! What are you waiting for, we've got some baking err gluing to do!!If any of this sounds familiar such as confetti cake , funfetti , funfetti cake mix , funfetti cake recipe , funfetti sprinklesSupplies :Pink cotton or feltWhite feltAcrylic paint in the colors you want for your sprinklesPoly-fil stuffingFabric gluePink thread or stringPaper template for the sprinklesSmall paintbrushScissorsRulerStep by step :1. Cut out two rectangles out of your pink fabric that are 16 x 12, two triangles that are 16 x 16 x 12, and a square that's 12 x 122. With a 1/2 seam allowance, glue or sew the seams together. Start by gluing the rectangles to the two triangles and then closing the shape off with the square. Make sure to leave a small opening so you can turn it right side out and put the stuffing in.3. Once the glue is dry or once you have finished sewing, turn the pillow right side out and stuff the inside until it's completely full. Hand sew or glue the opening shut.4. With your white felt, cut out two strips that are 25 x 4. Using a template or free-handing, paint on sprinkles in various colors. Once the strips have dried, glue them in place on the pillow.5. For the frosting on top, cut out 4 circles that are 6 in diameter. Bunch them up at the top, put a little bit of stuffing inside, and tie them closed with a string or sewing thread. Glue them to the top of the pillow.So simple right? we share this tutorials to make your day, unique,cheerful, elegant and make your day more happy .Want to know more? want to try make it?Download this application now and get what you want here. worth to try and you will like it.simply share through any social media platforms. thank you for downloading. please enjoy and give us any feedback.This app contains the various of Perfect DIY Funfetti Cake Slice Pillow such as: confetti cake , funfetti , funfetti cake mix , funfetti cake recipe , funfetti sprinkles