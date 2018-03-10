Let's talk about the one thing you need to be eating for breakfast this fall (and every single weekend even once fall has passed!): a warm stack of super-fluffy, lightly spiced sweet potato pancakes.If any of this sounds familiar such as potato recipe , potato salad recipe , sweet potato casserole , baked sweet potato recipes , mashed potatoes recipeMakes 4 to 6 servings (18 to 20 3-inch pancakes)Ingredients:- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for the pan- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg- 1 teaspoon baking powder- 1 teaspoon baking soda- 1/2 teaspoon salt- 2 large eggs- 2 cups buttermilk- 1/2 cup milk- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar- 1 cup mashed sweet potato (see Recipe Notes)- Maple syrup, for serving (optional)- Chopped pecans, for serving (optional)Instructions!- Either in the microwave or on the stovetop, melt the 3 tablespoons of butter, then set aside to cool.- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, milk, and sugar, mixing until completely combined.- Stir in the mashed sweet potato. Pour in the melted butter and mix until fully incorporated.- Fold in the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Don't overmix the batter; it will be lumpy, and that's okay. Let the batter rest for 5 minutes.- Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add a pat of butter -- just enough to coat the surface.- Once hot, use a 1/4-cup measure to pour batter into the skillet.- Cook until the undersides are golden, the edges look to be set, and bubbles form and burst on the surface of the pancake, 2 to 3 minutes.- Flip and cook the other side until golden-brown, about another 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining pancakes.Serve the pancakes immediately with maple syrup and pecans, or your favorite topping.Recipe Notes- One medium to large sweet potato will yield roughly 1 cup of mashed sweet potato.- To make the mashed sweet potato, roast a medium-large sweet potato in a 400'F oven for 40 to 50 minutes, until completely soft. Remove the skin and mash. This can be made ahead of time, and stored for up to a few days in a covered container in the refrigerator.- If you're out of buttermilk, make a quick buttermilk substitute with plain milk and lemon juice or vinegar.for further information and detail tutorial, download this application now and you will have what you want.please enjoy this tutorial and give us any feedback.This app contains the various of Lightly Spiced Potato Pancakes such as: potato recipe , potato salad recipe , sweet potato casserole , baked sweet potato recipes , mashed potatoes recipeNo 1 App For Lightly Spiced Potato Pancakes with step by step in Play StoreFeature List:400+ Lightly Spiced Potato Pancakes in best quality.Lots of perfect 400+ Lightly Spiced Potato Pancakes in HD Quality.You can share all images to social media and otherYou can add Lightly Spiced Potato Pancakes into favorite listZoom in, zoom out for all images.Application easy to use, works offline. No need to download content.Download now and enjoy our Lightly Spiced Potato Pancakes applications.