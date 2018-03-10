Save money by making your own play dough with ingredients in your pantry.Play-Doh lasts for about two weeks at our house. Our boys love to create with the colorful faux dough. At any given moment there are Play-Doh sculptures of imaginary creatures or play food on various surfaces in our home. Inevitably, the colors will get mixed together and the kids will forget to properly close the lids, causing the Play-Doh to dry out. At 75 cents per five-ounce container the costs can add up quickly. The solution? Make your own with ingredients from the pantry.Ingredients1 cup of flour1/4 cup of salt1/2 cup of hot waterunsweetened fruit juice mix (or food coloring)- Mix together the flour and the salt.- Mix together 1/2 cup of warm water with one packet of unsweetened fruit juice mix. The juice mix gives your play dough a fun fruity smell. If using food coloring, use as much as needed to get the desired color.- Slowly pour the water into the flour mixture, stirring as you go.- After a bit of stiring, you will get a sticky mound of dough. Use your hands to incorporate the rest of the flour.- Once you get most of the mixture incorporated, knead the dough with your hands until the flour is completely absorbed. If the dough is too sticky, add more flour until it doesn't stick at all.- Store the play dough in a plastic zip baggie or air-tight container. The play dough will last up to six months as long as it doesn't dry out.Want to know more?Download this application now and get what you want here. worth to try and you will like it.simply share through any social media platforms. thank you for downloading. please enjoy and give us any feedback.