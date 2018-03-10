Just throw the ingredients into your Crock-Pot, let it go to work, and come home to these ready-to-serve appetizers, main dishes, and sides. Plus, get our best slow cooker breakfast ideas!Slow Cooker Baked ZitiGet ready for this dinnertime game-changer! This "baked" pasta actually cooks in your Crock-Pot.Slow-Cooker Red Wine Beef StewBecause red wine makes everything better-including stew.Slow-Cooker RedWine Beef StewBecause red wine makes everything better-including stew.Beef StroganoffThis easy slow cooker version of beef stroganoff promises rich and savory flavors.Moroccan Chickpea and Turkey StewIf you want a cozy night in, whip up this delicious Moroccan stew. (You can even use what's left over for lunch for the rest of the week.)Tater Tot CasseroleWith tots loaded with cheese and ground beef, this recipe will surely make your whole family happy.Curried Lentil SoupPump up the flavor of lentil soup by filling it with curry powder, masala, and cumin.Chicken and Apple Cider ChiliInstead of using chicken broth as a chili base, this recipe calls for apple cider as a delicious alternative.