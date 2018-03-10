Think cooking fish is intimidating? These insanely simple (and delicious!) recipes will have you hooked.Salmon Burgers with Cabbage-Apple SlawThese curry-spiced salmon burgers just might replace beef patties at your next BBQHoney-Ginger Cedar Plank SalmonCedar, soy sauce, honey and sriracha give salmon complex, but cohesive flavor.Almond-Crusted Creole SalmonA Greek yogurt, lemon peel and Creole seasoning spread adds some tang and spice to your favorite fish.Matzo-Crusted Salmon with Glazed RadicchioA brown sugar and maple syrup glaze brings this salmon recipe some sweetness, while crushed matzo packs the crunch.Spiced Salmon with Sweet 'n' Tangy SlawLiterally the easiest dinner you will ever make thanks to a few pantry staples, like Old Bay.Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with PeppersThis sweet and sticky glaze is everything. Try it on chicken or roasted veggies.Horseradish SalmonNosh on this simple salmon supper and you'll be bikini ready in no time.Chipotle-Orange-Glazed SalmonCanned chipotle chiles come packed in their own flavorful adobo sauce, so this sauce pretty much makes itself.Seared Salmon with Sweet PotatoesBetween the tangy lemon-caper sauce and spicy cayenne, this healthy meal is definitely not basic.