These peanut butter balls are a lot like Reese's peanut butter cups, They're also so much better. They're sweet and creamy on the inside with a hard chocolate shell that melts in your mouth. These are also really great for making for gift boxes. Whether you need a homemade gift for a special someone on Valentine's Day, or you're giving away candy to neighbors for Christmas, these work great. The recipe can easily be doubled for a higher yield.Ingredients3/4 cup peanut butter1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon salt3 cup powdered sugar1 1/4 cup chocolate chipsStep 1In a large bowl, combine the peanut butter, butter, vanilla extract, salt, and half the powdered sugar. Use a hand mixer or a spatula to mix well.Step 2Add the remaining powdered sugar and mix until well-combined.Step 3Use a small cookie scoop (or just your hands) and roll into tight, round balls of about a tablespoon of dough. Refrigerate for about 1 hour, or overnight.Step 4In a heatproof bowl, melt the chocolate chips in 30-second increments in the microwave, stirring well in between each time. Repeat until completely melted.Step 5Remove balls from refrigerator and using your hands, dip half of each peanut butter ball (or the whole ball, up to you) in the melted chocolate. Place on parchment or wax-lined baking sheets.Step 6Refrigerate balls until chocolate is set. Keep stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.