If you are looking for a glam way to display your perfumes and beauty supplies, this DIY project is for you. Here is an easy way to make a cute mirror tray, the perfect accessory in your bedroom.Supplies:FrameMirrorTwo drawer handlesRubber padsSilver spray paintGlue gunDrillScrew driverStep 1Open the frame, take off the glass and the back. On the wooden frame, take measurement and put the marks for the handles position.Step 2With a drill, carefully drill 4 holes in the frame.Step 3Sand lightly the frame, and spray paint it with the silver color.Step 4Screw the handles through the frame.Step 5Tighten the screws with a screwdriver. Your tray is almost finished.Step 6Turn the tray. On the back, glue the mirror with your glue gun.Step 7Put rubber pads on each corner, it will prevent the tray from sliding.Step 8Put the frame's back in place, and glue it with the wooden frame.And that's it! You've made your cute vanity tray. Get your jewelry, perfume or any beauty stuff you want to display.want to know more?for further information and detail tutorial, download this now and grab what you want.please enjoy this Adorable DIY Mirror Tray Tutorial and give us any feedback.