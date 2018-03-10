For me, baking in the fall is a must-do. There's nothing like having something in the oven, making your house smell heavenly, and then having a little sweet treat with a cup of coffee or tea. This banana almond bread should do just the trick.Ingredients1/2 stick of butter, softened2 eggs3 small, very ripe bananas2/3 cup sugar1 1/3 cup all-purpose unbleached flour3/4 tsp salt1/2 tsp baking soda1/4 tsp baking powder1/2 tsp cinnamon1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice1/2 cup raw, slivered, or chopped almonds- Preheat your oven to 350. In one bowl, combine butter, eggs, bananas, and sugar. Mix until smooth.- In another bowl, combine all other ingredients except for almonds. Set aside.If your almonds are raw like mine were, you can put them in a plastic baggie and smash them up with a hammer a bit (it's good for getting out some aggression, too).- Combine all ingredients and mix until smooth. Spray a baking pan with nonstick spray and add mixture. For larger loaves, bake about 45 minutes, and for smaller loaves, about 30.Check your bread by inserting a toothpick in the center -- if it comes out clean, it's all done! Let your loaf cool for about 10 minutes before removing it from the pan. Slice it up and enjoy fall!Want to know more?Download this application now and get what you want here. worth to try and you will like it.simply share through any social media platforms. thank you for downloading. please enjoy and give us any feedback.