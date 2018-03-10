Whether it's putting together the perfect breakfast accompaniment, treating your taste buds with an awesome evening dessert or simply cherishing a dose of refreshment after a full-time meal - a glass of rich, dense and creamy milkshake can make it absolutely delicious. But, you don't need to head to the restaurant every time to get that done once you get hold of these Super Delectable Milkshake Recipes that are All About Creamy Awesomeness!Easy Oreo MilkshakeCombine your addiction to Oreo cookies with some milk and ice cream, charmed even better with a touch of chocolate syrup.Kit Kat MilkshakeTaste a bit of heaven with this creamylicious blend of your favorite chocolate, topping it with whipped cream and a Kit Kat barBirthday Cake MilkshakeEverything delicious about birthdays, including the cake, lots of colorful sprinkles and some ice cream come together in this one single milkshake.Homemade Strawberry MilkshakeLoad that blender with fresh juicy strawberries and whip up a delightful milkshake by combining them with vanilla ice cream, vanilla extract and milk.Oreo Crumble MilkshakeIt's amazing how that whipped cream topping completes the look of the underlying Oreo cookie and ice cream milkshake with utmost grace.Mint Chocolate Chip MilkshakeYou simply can't get enough of this richness featuring loads of mint chocolate chip ice cream and whole milk, ending up in sheer freshness.French Vanilla MilkshakeCalling for just 3 ingredients - vanilla ice cream, French vanilla creamer, and whipped topping, here's an ultra-creamy milkshake adorned with maraschino cherries.