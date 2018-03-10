This app is very helpful for housewives and those who have passion for cooking. The app contains more than 500 tips for kitchen cooking, kitchen care, food care, fruits and vegetable care, kitchen equipment care and other useful kitchen tips and you would love it.There are so many tips and tricks that will save your time, money and your sanity when it comes to cooking, preparing and cleaning in the kitchen.Best Kitchen Tips in Hindi app has the following categories of contents:Cooking tips, kitchen care tips, food care tips, rasoe ke tips, vegetable care tips, fruit care tips, kitchen equipment care tips, freeze care tip, all kitchen tips, healthy food tips, food recipe tips, rasoe ghar ke tips.