If you're looking for healthy and weight loss promoting dinner recipes, then this is the app for you. Even if your lifestyle is very busy, most of these dishes are quick and easy to prepare, and most of the ingredients are already in your kitchen.This app comes with 42 delicious recipes followed by step by step directions and a nutritional breakdown on serving.You'll find that these recipes are:- Easy and quick to prepare- Have low calorie count- Are healthy and delicious- Check your BMI- Check Ideal WeightLet this app help you with your health and weight loss goals and stop wondering what to eat for dinner. Each recipe can be modified to your own liking. Start with yummy recipes and make them your own! You are what you eat. After all, you are what you eat. Get healthier, more energetic and live longer.