Treat your mom to a luxurious spa day (sans spa) with these homemade presents.Spa in a BoxWhether you create your own facemasks, bath salts, and body scrubs, or buy them, your mom will still love the sentiment. Combine with other pampering supplies and place everything in a pretty tin box that you can find at a stationery or craft store.Mini Spa KitMake your own gentle bath soak and sugar scrub to include in this mini kit. Get creative with the labels--use a label maker or print out some decals, then package it all up in a bag or basket with a loofah and spoon.Spa in a JarThis gift packs everything she'll need for a home spa day in an ever-popular Mason jar. Create your own labels to personalize the present and wrap with a pretty bow for a finished look.Spa Gift BasketShe'll have the perfect soak with this gift basket. Place everything from fluffy towels, a candle, bubble bath essentials, and even a bottle of wine or a box of soothing tea in a basket she can reuse again.Grapefruit Mint Poppyseed BarsThis one will take some time, but the end result smells so fresh you might want to keep a bar for yourself. The grapefruit, poppyseed, and mint combination is perfect for spring months. Wrap the bars in parchment and then combine with pretty paper, or pair with a swatch of fabric and ribbon.Lemon Bath BombsThese pretty homemade bath bombs will cheer up your mom's day--and provide her with a good excuse for a relaxing soak in the tub. Place them in a tin or Mason jar and tie with a bow.