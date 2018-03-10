Keystone Delivered Goods is now serving customers in the New Castle, PA area. We now have over 60 affiliated locations to serve you and your family. We have partnered with major chain stores and local businesses to bring what you need to your front door!We have one mission in mind; making the lives of our customers easier. Whether it???s groceries or take-out, we bring it all to you with the click of a button and we do it on your schedule!We recognized the need for an affordable delivery service. So give us a call or place an order online and enjoy getting back to the things you love while we do the rest!