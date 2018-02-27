The Copper Branch App is a convenient way to skip the line and pre-order your favourite Copper Branch menu items.ORDER AHEAD & SKIP THE LINEEasily pre-order your Copper Branch meal and skip the line! Order ahead and we'll have it ready for you to pick up when you arrive. Pre-pay with your credit card on the app.SPECIAL OFFERSGet exclusive access on special offers and current promotions.RAINFOREST TRUSTCopper Branch is proudly partnered with Rainforest Trust, an incredible international organization protecting our planet's most endangered land and animals. For every purchase made on the Copper Branch app, a portion is directly donated to Rainforest Trust. Track your donation progress directly on the app!STORE LOCATORThere's a Copper Branch nearby! Easily find your nearest Copper Branch location and see the address, contact information, and get directions. See stores near you, get directions, hours and view store amenities before you make the trip.100% Plant-Based Power FoodCopper Branch