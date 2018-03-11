It's a very unique and useful feature for the people who travel a lot or travel to short distance destinations. Voice Alerts guide you at every coming turn or square. With these alerts you can focus on driving and surroundings traffic. Now Live Navigation is in 2D Custom Navigation Maps & Live Street View application. You don't need to start the tour for Navigational arrow to move. In 3D Maps when you start a trip, the main focus is Navigational Arrow and there is a very close view of surroundings.During Walk or drive to short distance you have to zoom in / zoom out for nearby buildings identification. But with this feature you have to set the destination by long press on the same 2D Map and hear distance in (km) with required time for reached on destination. Set the destination and our app will create the shortest route to the destination instantly and immediately without any loading delay.Start moving and the directional arrow will be with you along the route without getting into 3D Maps. In 2D Custom Navigation Maps & Live Street View the settings Menu (upper right corner) there are multiple options related to the GPS and satellite services for users to use according to the requirements and these are :Satellite ViewGPS BalanceVibration at Next Navigation StepSpeech Out for Voice instructions during trip3D Maps NavigatorA complete journey can be planned in this 3D Navigator. Fast and instant 3D Maps Services will save your lot of time. Multiple route option is with live and updated traffic flow on the roads.With Driving Mode a rider can view the Traffic Load on the roads around his current location even without start the trip or enter the destination. So he can plan a route before start navigation.Explore the nearby places by Searching your favorite place of interest like Favorite Restaurants, Club, Gym, Hospitals, Cafes, Gas Stations, ATM's and groceries etc.Live Street View of locationA best and economic way to visit and explore the world most famous places virtually, is the Live Street View 3D. View your current location and its Surroundings in 3D view. You can enter the destination or any historical place to visit free of cost, obviously A virtual Tour.**NOTE** Live Street View is very interesting but is not available at all the places in the world. Where there is Live Street View is not available, We will provide the Live Satellite view of that area with the maximum zoom capability.Address based Current LocationNow you can get the address of the current location with this option. This Address is in text form and can be share to anyone to have exact address. Turn Based Voice NavigationTravelers and tourists always keen to updated and new features about Navigation and Routes planning. We work hard to provide you best solutions always about navigation maps. Please give your valuable feedback about our efforts.