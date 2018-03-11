*** While Bad Elf llc. are aware of Kobold GPS, the app is NOT supported, developed or endorsed by Bad Elf llc. The use of the "Bad Elf" name in this description AND the app itself is purely to describe a physical product and does NOT imply any connection between Bad Elf llc. and Kobold GPS.Please do not contact them for support with this app, they will not be able to help! ***Kobold GPS can:- Read and change settings on compatible Bad Elf GPS devices. All the settings available in the official Bad Elf iOS app are settable from your Android device.- Download and delete tracklogs, storing them on your Android phone or pad, or any file service that you have installed - OneDrive, DropBox, email, Google Drive and others. Files can be saved in GPX, KML and CSV formats.- Calibrate the barometer (if the GPS has one)- View or log the raw NMEA data being sent from the GPS- Connect to multiple Bad Elf GPS devices at the same time- Start and stop the device's internal logger, and tell it to record a POIThe devices known to work are:- Bad Elf GPS Pro (model 2200), firmware V2.0.92 .- Bad Elf GPS Pro+ (model 2300), firmware V2.1.44 .Other models and firmware versions may work. Kobold GPS can send diagnostic data to help with compatibility of other models and firmware versions, if there are any problems.Kobold GPS is NOT able to update Bad Elf firmware.