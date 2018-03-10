This app displays live streaming of laredo bridge from both sides us and mexicoWith laredo Bridge Cams you can monitor the condition of Laredo Bridge Whenever and Wherever.This application is perfect for you who often travel between us and mexico which will provide you with different cams position so you can get the best traffic results.Also you can check currency rates which you can input the amount you want and it will give you the current rates.Easily post your own taken pictures about the current condition of the bridge.