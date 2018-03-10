Explore all the dockside and waterfront locations available by boat. KnowWake offers restaurants, marinas, fuel docks, boat ramps, dive sites, snorkel areas, raft-ups, inlets and much more!Being a part of the KnowWake community gives captains and mates a chance to share information and help other boaters. Join the KnowWake community and start boating in the KNOW today.SIMPLE AND EASYDifficult to understand wake zones have been simplified into GREEN, YELLOW and RED. No more guessing if you should be going fast or slow! Areas marked in orange allow towing and other high speed activities.INFORMATION IN REAL TIMEEveryone in the KnowWake community can contribute to the charts. Explore all the ways leaving your mark can help - when you have information useful to other boaters, simply add it.HELP OR BE HELPEDSend out an SOS or lend a hand to some one that is. This highly visible icon is a great backup emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB). If you ever see this on your chart, you know someone needs help.GROW THE COMMUNITYAdd and update locations easily. Information changes regularly and we need your help to keep it perfect. Thank you to all our map editors out there!