It doesn't matter if your reservations were booked over the phone, on-line or via your mobile device, Kiss Car Service app allows you to manage all your ground transportation needs right from your phone or tablet.Key features include:- Easy reservations for now or future travel- GPS based, recent addresses used or Airport reservations- Book for yourself or others- Easy edit or cancellation of reservations- Instant status updates- Driver location and ETA- Corporate and personal payment managementAnd much more...